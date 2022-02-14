Rams Win:Rams Win Super Bowl, Beating Bengals 23-20
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Monday was Alberto Carvalho’s first official day as Los Angeles Unified School District’s new superintendent.

Alberto Carvalho, the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, holds a news conference at Elysian Heights Elementary School. Jan. 14, 2021. (CBSLA)

Carvalho comes to Los Angeles from the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system, where he served as superintendent since 2008. He succeeds Austin Beutner, who stepped down in June.

Monday is the start of a four-year contract for Carvalho, who will earn a base yearly salary of $440,000. He also received a $50,000 relocation stipend to pay for his move from Miami to Los Angeles.

Carvalho becomes superintendent of the second-largest district in the nation as it continues to struggle with the impacts of the pandemic.