LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Monday was Alberto Carvalho’s first official day as Los Angeles Unified School District’s new superintendent.

Carvalho comes to Los Angeles from the Miami-Dade County Public Schools system, where he served as superintendent since 2008. He succeeds Austin Beutner, who stepped down in June.
Monday is the start of a four-year contract for Carvalho, who will earn a base yearly salary of $440,000. He also received a $50,000 relocation stipend to pay for his move from Miami to Los Angeles.
Carvalho becomes superintendent of the second-largest district in the nation as it continues to struggle with the impacts of the pandemic.