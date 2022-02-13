SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Fire Department crews rescued a pedestrian who was stuck under a vehicle in Santa Clarita on Sunday evening.
The incident was reported at around 10 p.m., after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Marci Way.
Crews were able to free the person from underneath the vehicle, before transporting them to a nearby hospital.
According to the LACFD report, the vehicle also struck a nearby building in the crash. However, the damage was not considered significant enough for officials to conduct an investigation on the building’s structural integrity.
