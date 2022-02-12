SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Santa Ana Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in Santa Ana early Saturday morning, where they found one person fatally shot.
They arrived on scene after learning of the shooting at around 12:30 a.m. on South Townsend Street. They found a man suffering from a gunshot to his upper body, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
There was no additional information available on a suspect or a motive in the shooting, as detectives continue to investigate the incident.
The identity of the victim was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
