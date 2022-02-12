LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least four people were shot or injured Saturday at an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert on the outskirts in Beverly Grove, authorities said.
Police were sent to the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard, between Beverly Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, at 2:45 a.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.
“They (witnesses) heard a fight outside when multiple shots were fired,” Madison said.
TMZ reported that the afterparty occurred at The Nice Guy restaurant, near the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber had performed a concert whose audience reportedly included Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.
A 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 60-year-old man and possibly a 22-year-old man — who left the scene — were wounded, Madison said. Two ambulances rushed three of the victims to a hospital.
That account was corroborated by the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey, who said police called his department at 2:49 a.m. regarding the shooting.
The fourth victim, the 22-year-old man, may have called authorities at about 3:16 a.m., while in the 10300 block of Wilshire Boulevard, at Comstock Avenue, to report that he had been shot or wounded, Humphrey said.
Paramedics took that person to a hospital, with unspecified injuries.
No arrests or suspect information were reported.
