INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – With the Super Bowl almost a day away, fans eager to attend the big game are keeping a close eye on tickets and might be surprised to learn that prices have come down, though how far down is the real question.

“I think it’s awesome because the it’s a new stadium and it’s super rad,” said NFL fan Stephen Schlett.

While thousands of people will be watching the game from the stands at SoFi, most people will be passing on the best seats in the city as the neighborhood bar has the more cost effective view.

“Desirable tickets, I think, are in the $4,500 range. So, I’m going to pass this year,” said football fan John Whitlock.

Another fan, Bryan Gomez, said he got a close up look at exactly how much a good seat costs.

“My buddy, he’s a ticket holder. He showed me how much his tickets cost. They re are in the 100’s area – $14,000 for one seat,” he said.

For those with pockets that don’t run quite as deep, ticket prices were dropping according to Stub Hub Spokesperson Adam Budelli.

“The ‘get in’ price has dropped roughly about $2,000, middle of the week, which is great for LA,” he said.

Budelli said that Stub Hub had about 3,000 tickets available tickets left for sale too.

“Still, currently it’s going to cost you more than $14,000 if you want to sit on the 50 yard line, in 100 level,” Budelli added.

Whether it seems like it or not, that’s actually a good deal. The prices on Ticketmaster last week were going for around $6,000 for the 500 level. On Friday, those same tickets were selling for half the price.

As for who is gobbling up the tickets, Bengals fans may barely make a dent because Californians are on a buying frenzy.

“Over the past 24 hours, 75% of our sales have come from the state of California. So, clearly the Rams fans have been waiting and are picking tickets left and right here,” Budelli said.

It’s definitely the LA way to come late to the party, but buyers beware about waiting too long, and as the other saying goes, if something seems to good to be true, it probably is.

“Never buy off the street with cash and always use a trusted source like Stub Hub,” Budelli said.

Although, most people can’t afford to spend that kind of cash for a bucket list event, just knowing the Super Bowl is in Los Angeles is making many fans super proud.

“I’ll be going to the experience. The city being packed the way it is has been fun,” said fan Chanette Thompson.

Finally, for people who think ticket prices will drop closer to kickoff, experts say that’s usually not the case. In fact, they believe that prices will start rising again tomorrow.