LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Mayor Eric Garcetti have made a Super Bowl bet that will have the loser sporting the other city’s jersey at an upcoming public appearance.
If the Rams win, Pureval will have to wear the team's jersey and if they lose, Garcetti must wear a Cincinnati Bengals jersey.
The mayors also agreed that the winning mayor will donate to the other team’s Children’s Hospital.
"Angelenos fight hard and we win graciously," Garcetti said. "We can't wait to host Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, and when the Rams win, L.A. will show our friends in Cincinnati how much heart we have by chipping in together to help the kids at Cincinnati Children's."
If the Rams win, the donations will go to Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital, and a Cincinnati win would raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
"In Cincinnati, we're incredibly proud of our children's hospital," said Mayor Aftab Pureval. "It provides world-class care to both our residents and families across the globe. This is an opportunity to highlight its incredible work. Cincinnati fans are so passionate about the Bengals and our city that I'm confident they will commit themselves with the same passion to this philanthropic effort."
