PASADENA (CBSLA) – A new detection system that allows police to pinpoint in real-time exactly when and where a gunshot is coming from went into operation Thursday in Pasadena.
The ShotSpotter system, which was approved by the Pasadena City Council last October, uses sensors “to triangulate the sound and pinpoint the location of the gunfire,” according to the Pasadena Police Department.
The location can be determined within a minute of when the gunfire occurs and communicated to police officers.
“A game-changer, especially for those communities most impacted by the violence over the past few years.” Interim Pasadena Police Chief Cheryl Moody said in a statement. “By installing this system, the officers of the Pasadena Police Department will be able to quickly respond, save lives and increase the chance of taking into custody, those responsible for the senseless acts of violence.”
This is one of several new crime-fighting technologies being implemented or considered by Pasadena. The city is considering a program to give Ring cameras to residents in high crime areas.
The city council also recently approved a $165,000 purchase of automatic license plate readers that will be deployed in the Rose Bowl area.