“It’s too hot in the summer. I mean, we’re talking 100+ [degrees] in the summer. To have a mask on is more damage than good,” said Janelle Ingram.

According to the Corona Norco Unified School District, since last Friday, around 200 students have participated in the mask protest, district wide.

According to Riverside County data, as of Feb. 7, only 47.8 percent of the city of Norco is fully vaccinated. As for the city’s children aged 5 through 11, only 10.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Both are significantly low percentages compared to neighboring cities, Corona and Riverside.

“I’d be worried if it were my kids. I wouldn’t want her to catch anything,” said Lopez. “The way things are going right now, it’s not getting any better.”

Art Lopez says he sends his granddaughter to school with a mask, saying not only do they follow the rules, they follow the numbers.

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Despite California’s statewide mask mandate still being in effect until Tuesday, Feb. 15 , many students at Norco Intermediate School continue to go to class maskless.

Ingram says that her son wears a mask at school, but only because she says he has to. She is praying the mandate gets lifted immediately.

“Those need to go. If it’s ok for an adult, it should be ok for kids,” said Ingram. “Kids are pretty resilient.”

In a statement the district said that while it celebrates the students initiative in expressing their freedom of speech, it does not extend to boycotting classes. In a statement it said in part: