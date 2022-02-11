LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was run over by an unlicensed 17-year-old in Long Beach.
The collision was reported at about 8:32 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Artesia Boulevard and Orizaba Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man lodged underneath a vehicle. After Long Beach firefighters arrived and pulled him free of the vehicle, the man was declared dead on the scene.
His name has not been released.
Police say the vehicle, a 2011 Lincoln MKS, was being driven eastbound on Artesia when the teenage driver hit the man, who was lying down in the roadway. The teen driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The teen, who did not have a driver’s license, was identified by his California ID and released to a parent at the scene. The teen was not identified by police.
According to police, distracted driving, speeding, or alcohol or drug impairment don't appear to be a factor in the fatal crash.
Anyone with information about the fatal crash investigation can contact Long Beach police Detective Joseph Johnson at (562) 570-7355.