COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A man was arrested Friday after attempting to rob two banks in the same shopping center in Costa Mesa.

Authorities were first alerted of a bank robbery in progress at around 1:45 p.m. on Harbor Boulevard. As they arrived, the suspect left the bank, as reported to the Costa Mesa Police officers by witnesses at the scene.

They were able to track the suspect down at a nearby construction site where they detained him, until witnesses were able to identify him as the person who had attempted the robbery.

He was promptly arrested on suspicion of robbery.

An incident report also detailed that a second bank had called to report a robbery in progress just about 10 minutes earlier, also located at the same address on Harbor Boulevard. Investigators were working to confirm if the same suspect was responsible for both attempts.

According to preliminary details on the investigation, the suspect used a note to demand the money from bank tellers. They also stated that at least some of the money that was stolen from one of the banks was recovered. \

No injuries were reported from either attempted robbery location.

The suspect’s name was withheld pending the ongoing nature of the investigation.

