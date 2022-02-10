NORWALK (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators were called to the scene of a fatal shooting in Norwalk Thursday.
When paramedics were first dispatched just after 12:30 p.m., the found a man dead at the scene.
The incident reportedly occurred on Firestone Boulevard.
Authorities did not report any arrests made in the incident, nor did they release any potential suspect information.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
