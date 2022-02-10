WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of two suspects wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle Thursday.
The pursuit began at around 10:50 p.m. in Westminster.
The suspects led authorities through Anaheim and Santa Ana via surface streets, and could be seen driving both recklessly and on the wrong side of the road, without headlights and making sharp turns as they attempted to evade authorities. At times they were tracked going speeds over 110 miles per hour.
At around 11:05 p.m., the vehicle suddenly pulled into a driveway in the area of Camden Place and Glenwood Place in Santa Ana, where both suspects fled on foot from the vehicle before hopping into several backyards in the area.
Authorities were searching the area for both suspects as of 11:10 p.m., and several K9 units could be seen via Sky9 Chopper, which was overhead.
