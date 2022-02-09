INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Those lucky enough to get a ticket to attend Super Bowl LVI this Sunday could find themselves paying hundreds of dollars just to nab a parking spot for the big game.

On third-party ticket reseller StubHub Wednesday, parking passes were starting at $374 with fees for a spot a mile from SoFi Stadium. StubHub had parking spots going for as high as $6,200.

SeatGeek had somewhat more affordable options — although you will have to be prepared to walk or Uber to the stadium — with passes starting at $88 for parking spots over two miles from SoFi.

SeatGeek also had a spot listed in The Forum parking lot, next door to SoFi, going for $5,700. It’s unclear if it was real or a scam.

On Craigslist, meanwhile, one Inglewood resident was offering five parking spots at their home for $200 each. The home was more than two miles from the stadium. Another had two spots in a garage in a gated Inglewood community for $300 each.

Yet another homeowner who lives in Norwalk, about a 30-minute drive from SoFi, was offering a parking spot for an affordable $600, which included a ride to and from the stadium.

As of Wednesday, the cheapest tickets for the Super Bowl were going for $4,700 with fees on Ticketmaster. Prices have been steadily dropping leading up to the game. People have been advised to be aware of scammers. If the price is too good to be true, it probably is. The Super Bowl will only have mobile tickets, so if you’re sold a counterfeit, you’ll likely have no recourse.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

