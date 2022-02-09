LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — According to his family, authorities determined ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget died of head trauma.
"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," the family said in a statement.
The family further stated that no drugs or alcohol were involved.
“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” the family said in a statement.
Saget died nearly a month ago in early January. He was 65.
He was found by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies in a Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel room. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene and reported that there were no signs of foul play or drug use.