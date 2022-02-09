LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Super Bowl party staple is in short supply, and could leave football fans hungry or paying more for their game day snacks.
Chicken wings are the latest victim of the ongoing supply chain problem, which is being compounded by a labor shortage.
“This is an item that has to be cut up and produced, so they need hands to make it happen. So I do have concerns,” Joseph Parisi, a supermarket executive, said.
That shortage has driven the price of chicken wings up – the popular Super Bowl snack is now a dollar a pound more than it was this time last year. And unfortunately, it's not just chicken wings that are pricier this year – the cost to host a Super Bowl party will be about 15% more this year, according to experts.
But not all Super Bowl snacks will cost big bucks – chips and veggies are a little cheaper this year.