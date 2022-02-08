LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Attorneys have reached a $243 million settlement with the University of California to settle the lawsuits of more than 200 women who say they were sexually abused by former UCLA gynecologist James Heaps.

The settlement announced Tuesday resolves the lawsuits of 203 plaintiffs who allege they were assaulted by Heaps, who was a gynecologist/oncologist for nearly 35 years. A $73 million settlement was approved by a federal judge last July to settle a lawsuit brought by more than 5,500 women.

“This historic settlement allows these brave women to achieve their litigation goals of accountability and compensation, paving the path for their continued healing,” plaintiffs’ attorney John Manly said in a statement.

Heaps, a gynecologist/oncologist for nearly 35 years, now faces 21 counts of sexual abuse offenses in state court involving seven women. He was affiliated with UCLA, seeing patients at the UCLA/Ronald Reagan Medical Center at various times, and was reportedly the highest paid physician in the entire UC system, treating approximately 6,000 patients, according to attorneys.

In a statement, UC said that UCLA Health, the Arthur Ashe Student Health & Wellness Center, and the UC system leadership have “taken substantial action to address the issues alleged in the litigation, including enhanced policies and procedures to prevent, detect, and respond to allegations of sexual misconduct by a clinician.”

The federal lawsuits alleged that while patients complained about Heaps years earlier, it was not until late 2017 that allegations of sexual misconduct by the gynecologist were reported to UCLA’s Title IX office and a formal investigation was opened. Heaps was allowed to continue seeing patients — both during the investigation and after UCLA informed Heaps that his contract would not be renewed when it expired on June 30, 2018.

UCLA ended Heaps’ employment and notified law enforcement of the allegations against him on June 14, 2018. Heaps was arrested in June 2019 and charged with several counts of sexual battery, prompting more women to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)