Toasty Temperatures Likely For Super Bowl Sunday Temperatures at kickoff for the big game are forecasted to be in the mid-80s.

Super Bowl Street Closures In Inglewood Start Thursday The City of Inglewood released a traffic advisory Monday to alert drivers to the impending street closures that will take place ahead of the Super Bowl, which takes place Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Lifelong Rams Fan Surprised With Super Bowl Tickets By Former StudentsPaul Robertson's loyalty to the Rams has never wavered, even when the team moved to St. Louis in 1995. Cheering on his team from thousands of miles away, Robertson hoped and dreamed that his team would return to L.A. and when they did in 2016 he and his family became season ticket holders once again.