LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jessica Lall, the president and CEO of the Central City Association of Los Angeles, ended her campaign for mayor Tuesday.

“Today, I am officially ending my candidacy for Mayor of Los Angeles,” Lall wrote on Twitter Tuesday. ”

She continued, “This was a difficult decision, but I’m proud of the campaign we ran. We put forward real plans to solve hard problems. While this campaign ends today, the journey does not. I will remain committed to ensuring LA soars to new heights.”

“Thank you to everybody who volunteered, donated, and gave their time to this movement here in LA. My call to action to our supporters is to not feel defeated or demoralized. Your ideas, participation and dollars made an important impact and sent a loud message. Stay committed, stay in this fight.”

The primary for the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election will take place on June 7. Mayor Eric Garcetti is termed out from running again in 2022 and is expected to leave office early to take on the role of ambassador to India.

The most prominent candidates to replace him include Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León, and City Attorney Mike Feuer.

Meanwhile Tuesday, the race heated up as some of the candidates participated in a community forum where one of the topics was the homeless crisis in L.A.

“We need to get people off the streets, but we need to address the real reason why they are unhoused to begin with and we know that the majority of the people that are on the street are there for economic reasons, but they are there for health conditions too,” Bass said.

The deadline to file to run is Saturday. The top two finishers of the primary will square off on Nov. 8.

