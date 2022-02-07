LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cincinnati Bengals fans heading to the Super Bowl have increased Airbnb search results by over 2,000% in hopes of finding places to stay in Los Angeles, according to data released Monday.
According to Airbnb, search results by Ohio residents for reservations in L.A. increased by more than 2,000% on Jan. 31, the day after the Cincinnati Bengals earned a spot in the Super Bowl.
Meanwhile Monday, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office warned that there are rules to follow for those renting out properties.
The office noted that the municipal code makes it "unlawful to list or rent a short-term (for a period of 30 days or less) rental property without a valid city-issued home-sharing permit."
The City Attorney’s Office also warned that residents hosting Super Bowl parties should keep in mind the rules governing loud parties.
The office said large gatherings can be deemed a public nuisance if any loud or unruly conduct occurs, "such as public intoxication, obstruction of streets, possession and service of alcohol to minors, sale or service of alcohol without a license, urinating in public."
The Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for Super Bowl LVI.