VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A 55-year-old man was killed after his Cadillac was hit head-on by a driver who police say was drunk and has had several prior arrests for DUI.
Lacey Cecenthia Vickers, 30, of Barstow, was pulled from her burning Jeep SUV immediately after the crash at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Victorville Police Department. The crash happened in the area of Village Drive at Clovis Street in Victorville.
The man, a Victorville resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was in a Cadillac sedan that was going south on Village Drive when he crashed head-on into Vickers, who was going south in her Jeep, in the center lane of Village Drive, just south of Clovis Street.
His name has not been released pending notification of his family.
Vickers sustained minor injuries in the crash and is being treated at a trauma center. She was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence, causing death, and will be booked at the West Valley Detention Center upon her release from the trauma center. According to authorities, Vickers had been previously arrested on numerous occasions for DUI.
All lanes of Village Drive between Llanada Avenue and Clovis Street were closed for several hours during the fatal crash investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash or may have been a witness can contact deputies C. Bennington or S. La Rocco at (760) 241-2911.