PASADENA (CBSLA) — The westbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena is back open after being shut down for several hours early Monday morning due to a fatal incident at Lake Avenue.
Two right lanes were closed on the westbound 210 Freeway at the Lake Avenue off-ramp at about 2:35 a.m. due to a death investigation involving a pedestrian, according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans.
The pedestrian died at the scene. No information was available about the person who died, and it's not clear if the death was caused by a collision with a car.
A SigAlert was issued for the two westbound right lanes at about 3 a.m. The lanes reopened just before 7:30 a.m.