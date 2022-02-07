VALENCIA (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist died after she was thrown off the side of a parking garage after her bike struck a wall.
According to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the adult woman in Valencia was doing stunts and tricks on top of the parking garage when she hit a wall and fell three stories onto the ground below.
She was transported to the hospital where she later died.
Police have yet to release any further information on the victim.