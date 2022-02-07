CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
VALENCIA (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist died after she was thrown off the side of a parking garage after her bike struck a wall.

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the adult woman in Valencia was doing stunts and tricks on top of the parking garage when she hit a wall and fell three stories onto the ground below.

A woman died after falling three stories. She was reportedly doing tricks on her motorcycle. (Credit: CBS)

She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Police have yet to release any further information on the victim.