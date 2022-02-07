LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at the scene of a homeless encampment fire Monday morning off the 710 Freeway in Lynwood.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to the fire off the northbound 710 Freeway, near Imperial Highway, just before 10 a.m.
They arrived and found the victim dead at the scene, the fire department said. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze.
The identity of the victim was not immediately released.
The cause of the death was unknown. It’s unclear if the man died in the fire, or whether he may have been the victim of a shooting, the fire department said.
No further details were confirmed.