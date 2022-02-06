ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle collision that occurred on the 91 Freeway Sunday.
The crash occurred at around 2:15 a.m., though details of the incident were not immediately available.
When California Highway Patrol units arrived on scene, they found three people unresponsive in the vehicle. One of those people was pronounced dead at the scene. The other fatality occurred after the person was transported to a nearby hospital.
The condition of the third person is not yet known, though authorities identified the two fatalities as 35-year-old Crystal Villalobos from Montebello and 42-year-old Ignacio Bautista from Whittier.
