ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) – A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Sunday after allegedly slamming into a disabled vehicle and killing its driver on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead.
The crash on the eastbound freeway, west of Walnut Grove Avenue, occurred at about 3:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.
A motorist was standing near his disabled vehicle in the No. 3 lane when a 2016 Ford Mustang, driven by Moises Rivera Luna, struck him and his vehicle.
The man died instantly and his vehicle was pushed into the path of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. The motorist in the SUV suffered no injuries. His passenger, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Luna, a resident of Rosemead, suffered minor injuries and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, the CHP said. He was not taken to a hospital.
