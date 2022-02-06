LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Super Bowl LVI just one week out, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is trying to keep people connected, unveiling a new text alert system for game day traffic related issues or emergencies.
READ MORE: NASCAR Scores Win With Successful Race Inside LA Coliseum
Villanueva tweeted that people can text INGSB to 888-777 to sign up for important alerts related to emergencies and or traffic updates.READ MORE: Two Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash On 91 Freeway
The sheriff, seen in the photos posted Twitter sporting a new Rams baseball cap and an LASD Super Bowl LVI sheriff’s badge, also urged fans to “celebrate responsibly.”MORE NEWS: $10,000 Reward Offered For Information In Shooting Death Of 16-Year-Old Ricardo Trujillo Ramirez