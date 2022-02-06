CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Super Bowl LVI just one week out, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is trying to keep people connected, unveiling a new text alert system for game day traffic related issues or emergencies.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva sporting a Rams cap. (credit: LASD)

Villanueva tweeted that people can text INGSB to 888-777 to sign up for important alerts related to emergencies and or traffic updates.

The sheriff, seen in the photos posted Twitter sporting a new Rams baseball cap and an LASD Super Bowl LVI sheriff’s badge, also urged fans to “celebrate responsibly.”

Super Bowl LVI Sheriff’s Badge (credit: LASD)