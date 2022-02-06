WATTS (CBSLA) — Investigators Sunday were trying to determine the cause and culprits responsible for starting a fire at a nearly 100-year-old church in the Watts area.
Flames ripped through St. John’s United Methodist Church on Saturday, burning pews, causing visible smoke damage on the tower, and other noticeable damage.READ MORE: NASCAR Celebrates Ahead Of Radical Race In LA Coliseum
Until repairs are made as a result of the fire, the church services were expected to be held in the parking lot. Church trustees worked into the night to board up the front of the church.
For more than an hour, 70 firefighters fought to put out the fire at the church, which was vacant at the time. The fire quickly spread to the lower level and the sanctuary.READ MORE: Navy SEAL Candidate Dies After Completing 'Hell Week' Training
The cause of the fire remains unknown but is under investigation. However, witnesses say they saw someone smoking in front of the church just before the house of worship started to burn.
The church has been a staple in the community for 98 years.MORE NEWS: Witnesses Wanted In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of 32-Year-Old In O.C.
“It’s like a part of my soul has been destroyed,” said Jimmy Nichols, a church member. “All of the good times and memories, and worship to God himself, it effects my soul deeply.”