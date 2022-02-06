COLTON (CBSLA) — Two people who were killed in Colton by a suspected DUI driver have been identified.
Jose Carranza, 54, and Milagro Nieto-Campos, 59, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were residents of Pacoima.READ MORE: NASCAR Celebrates Ahead Of Radical Race In LA Coliseum
Both were seated in a Nissan Sentra that had been stopped on the shoulder when they were struck by a driver suspected of DUI along the westbound 10 Freeway.READ MORE: Navy SEAL Candidate Dies After Completing 'Hell Week' Training
The crash caused the Nissan to overturn and go down an embankment.MORE NEWS: Witnesses Wanted In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of 32-Year-Old In O.C.
The crash happened early Saturday morning near Pepper Avenue.