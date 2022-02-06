CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) — Fire crews are involved with a two-story apartment building fire, with at least one unit well-involved with the flames.

(Photo Credit: Sky 2 Chopper, CBS 2 News)

Multiple firefighters could be seen on the roof of the building, located on Santa Monica Boulevard, as they battled the blaze that was escaping through the unit’s windows.

It is unknown how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 