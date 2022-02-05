LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Vote centers are open for the Feb. 15 special primary election for Assembly District 49, officials announced Saturday.
The vote centers will remain open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting or to drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan.
The special election was called by Gov. Gavin Newsom to fill a vacant seat previously held by Democrat Edwin Chau of Arcadia, who was recently appointed by Newsom to serve as a judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
District 49 encompasses the western San Gabriel Valley.
All centers will follow public health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.
Vote centers can be found here.