LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It’s been 29 years since Los Angeles hosted a Super Bowl.
In a week, Los Angeles will serve host to the big game once again only this time, the city's own team will be one of the two teams competing Super Bowl Sunday.
With the Rams set to play in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next Sunday Feb 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rams fans waited in long lines to get their gear for the big game.
There is no shortage of excitement in the Southland as the Rams get set to play in their second Super Bowl since returning to Los Angeles in 2016.
Die-hard fans ponied up their time and money for Super Bowl merchandise at the Rams Equipment Room store at The Grove in the Fairfax District.
Most of the fans only wanted one thing: a replica Rams Super Bowl jersey.
"If you're a fan… a wait worth your while…," Onesimo Vera said.
But federal officials are saying: not so fast.
There are other underhanded avenues to find Rams memorabilia.
So federal custom agents are working to stop fake and counterfeit gear being sold to unsuspecting buyers.
“Counterfeiting is a crime. It’s nothing more than stealing,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent Carlos Matel said. “Make sure you’re purchasing items from legitimate sources, people that are authorized to sell trademarked goods. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”
That is why fans like Tanya Graive were not thinking twice about spending her time and money for the authentic stuff.
“We have super bowl tickets so we’ve gotta come prepared. We’re excited, very excited!,” Graive said.