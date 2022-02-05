POMONA (CBSLA) – A man is in police custody Saturday following his was arrest for felony driving under the influence after he was involved in a vehicle crash with a Pomona Police Department officer.
Pomona police and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded at 11:54 p.m. Friday to the collision at Mission Boulevard and Parcels Street, where both vehicles struck a nearby building after the collision, according to the police department’s Traffic Services Bureau.READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Named Billboard Mag's 2022 `Woman of the Year'
The driver cooperated with investigating officers, was determined to be driving while intoxicated and was arrested on felony DUI, police said.READ MORE: Southern California Has A Flower Shortage
The condition of the officer was unknown.
The collision is being investigated by the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team.MORE NEWS: Woman Suffering From Depression, Multiple Sclerosis Missing In Bellflower
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call the department’s Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741.