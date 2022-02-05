LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers will get some much needed help on the hardwood on Saturday, as superstar LeBron James is set to return following a five-game absence.
LeBron was ruled out on Thursday, Jan. 27 due to a sore left knee, a nagging issue that has held him out from over a week of gameplay.
Without their leader, the Lakers went 1-4, including a blowout loss at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers and a loss to crosstown rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers.
They are now 25-28 on the season, and sit just outside of the playoff picture, in ninth place in the Western Conference.
Prior to his injury, LeBron had played int the Lakers previous 33 games, and over the span of the season he was averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
The Lakers are slated to face off against the New York Knicks at 5:30 p.m.