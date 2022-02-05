WATTS (CBSLA) – St. John’s United Methodist Church in Watts went up in flames Saturday. More than 70 firefighters worked to stop the fire that broke out around 11 am.

Fortunately, no one was inside the church.

But as a result, the church has been shut down and parishioners are planning on holding service outdoors in the parking lot until repairs are made.

Pastor Kathy Wilborn is devastated, especially after hearing that witnesses saw someone smoking near a bush minutes before the church went up into flames.

“The church has been home and space to a number of sheltered persons and so word on the street is someone was over there to do something to treat their habits and the fire started in the bush but we don’t know,” Wilborn told CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crew members said the fire spread from the bush to the lower levels of the church before consuming parts of the sanctuary.

The church has been a staple of the Watts community for 98 years.

For longtime member Jimmy Nichols, looking at the damaged house of worship is a heartbreaking sight.

“It was like a part of my soul had been destroyed,” Nichols said. “All of the good times and memories and worship to God himself. It affected my soul deeply.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a fire has broken out at St. John’s.

Church members said there have been at least three fires in the past.

But Wilborn is happy the fire didn’t turn into anything worse.