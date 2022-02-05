CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
NORWALK (CBSLA) — Authorities conducting a routine traffic stop in Norwalk ended up confiscating a firearm that was in possession of an ex-convict on Friday.

The firearm that was taken into police custody. (Source: LASD Norwalk Station Instagram)

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies made the traffic stop at around 10 30 p.m. on Firestone Boulevard. Somewhere during the process of the incident they found that a loaded firearm was in the vehicle.

It is unknown what prompted the deputies to pull the vehicle over, and it was not immediately apparent if the person was taken into custody.

 