COLTON (CBSLA) – Two people died in a rollover crash involving two cars on the 10 Freeway.
The two-car crash happened on the westbound side of the 10 at Pepper Avenue in Colton around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The California Highway Patrol said the two cars rolled off the embankment and into a ditch.
All lanes of the westbound side were temporarily closed in the area during the clean-up. They have since reopened, the CHP said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The names of the deceased have not yet been released.