By CBSLA Staff
COLTON (CBSLA) – Two people died in a rollover crash involving two cars on the 10 Freeway.

The two-car crash happened on the westbound side of the 10 at Pepper Avenue in Colton around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said the two cars rolled off the embankment and into a ditch.

All lanes of the westbound side were temporarily closed in the area during the clean-up. They have since reopened, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.