IRVINE (CBSLA) — Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a Korean barbecue restaurant in Irvine, and police say they may have committed similar crimes elsewhere in Orange County.

Alanmichael Babauta, 25, of Westminster, and Allan Hoang, 28, of Monterey Park, face charges of robbery, kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment, and conspiracy. Police say they were identified by detectives as the armed duo that robbed All That Barbecue, a Korean barbecue restaurant at 15333 Culver in Irvine, on Jan. 19.

In that robbery, two men in sunglasses and masks were caught on surveillance video ,pointing guns at employees of the restaurant and dragging them through the dining area and into the kitchen. Police say one of the gunmen took the wallets and cell phones of all the restaurant’s employees, who were rounded up into a bathroom, while the second checked for money in the safe and a cash register.

Babauta was arrested the day after the robbery and is being held without bail at the Orange County sheriff’s Intake Release Center, according to jail records.

Hoang was arrested on Jan. 27, and police say he was found to be in possession of a silver semi-automatic handgun and property belonging to the restaurant employees at the time of his arrest. Hoang is being held on $545,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Feb. 14.

According to Irvine police, Hoang was an employee of All That Barbecue in 2017.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Detective Nate Ridlon at (949) 724-7494 or via email at nridlon@cityofirvine.org.