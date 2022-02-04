SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County health officials Friday issued a warning to residents about eating food from unlicensed street vendors.
The O.C. Heath Care Agency released a warning to residents that they could get foodborne illnesses if they eat at an unlicensed street vendor.
“Street food vending operated by food operators that do not possess a health permit pose a serious public health risk to residents and visitors in O.C.,” the advisory read.
All mobile food facilities are required to obtain a health permit to operate. Those with the proper permit must display it on their vehicle or cart.
Back in 2018, then California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill to make it easier for sidewalk vendors to operate legally in the state. The new law allowed cities and counties to create permit programs for vendors, and limited when they can be criminally prosecuted.
Anyone who believes they became ill from eating at an O.C. street vendor can call 714-433-6418.