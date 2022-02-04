DEL REY (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Del Rey on Friday.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were on scene after being dispatched to a residence near Glencoe Avenue and Alla Road just after 5 p.m.,
One victim was taken to a hospital with injuries, though their status was unknown at the time of the report, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.
An investigation was opened, though no suspect information was readily available.
