LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Dozens of catalytic converters, firearms, and cash have been recovered by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s task force dedicated to cracking down on catalytic converter thefts.
An operation conducted Wednesday by the AV Cat Crusaders – a task force of sheriff's detectives from the Lancaster and Palmdale stations — turned up 41 catalytic converters, nine firearms, a kit to manufacture untraceable "ghost guns," and $10,000 in cash, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.
One man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, receiving stolen property, and being possession of the ghost gun manufacturing kit. His name was not released, and authorities say he is being held on $20,000 bail.
"Catalytic converter thefts are very difficult to prevent," authorities said in a statement, which went on to urge resident to park their vehicles inside a secured garage whenever possible.
Anyone with information about possible catalytic converter thieves in the Antelope Valley can call Detective Gelardo at (661) 940-3871 or via email at magelard@lasd.org.