SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Brea Police Department officers took a convicted felon into custody on Wednesday, after a short scuffle ensued between both parties following an attempted traffic stop in La Habra.

Gilbert Antonio Villalba, 31-years-old, was pulled over by authorities who recognized him behind the wheel of his vehicle near the Home Depot on South Harbor Boulevard. He had an outstanding felony warrant prior to Wednesday’s incident. Villalba, who hails from Whittier, is reported to be a gang member.

He pulled over his vehicle and exited on foot, where he led authorities on a brief foot chase through the parking lot. Dash-cam and body cam video show the suspect wearing what appears to be a camouflage tactical vest.

Villalba eventually returned to his vehicle, where the officer caught up with him and pulled him to the ground.

During the process, the suspect repeatedly attempted to grab the officer’s weapon from its holster – ripping three of the officer’s belt ringlets. He also reportedly removed the officer’s taser during their struggle.

Villalba is accused of asking his girlfriend, who was also in the vehicle, to grab the officer’s weapon as their struggle continued. Video from the scene shows her refusal to help, as she watched the officer and her boyfriend grapple for possession of the firearm.

A Good Samaritan joined the fray to intervene and assist in subduing the suspect. Once additional units arrived on scene, Villalba was finally taken into custody.

Now, he has been charged with one felony count each for attempted fire arm removal from a peace officer, battery on a peace officer and resisting and resisting and deterring an executive officer.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer issued a statement following the dangerous incident, “Here in Orange County, we do not tolerate violence of any kind and we support our police officers,” he said.

“If you attack a police officer, we are going to throw the book at you,” Spitzer continued.

Villalba has a prior record for second-degree robbery and manufacturing an improvised gun, counting towards one strike under California’s three-strikes law.

His pending maximum sentence sits at six years and eight months, should he be convicted of all charges.

Neither the officer nor Villalba sustained injuries in the incident.

Spitzer detailed how violent crimes and assaults on police officers are on the rise countrywide, with 36% more police officers killed in gunfire in 2021 than the year prior.