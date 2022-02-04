DANA POINT (CBSLA) — The bodies of two people have been found on a Dana Point beach, not far from a luxury resort.
Deputies called out at 6:50 a.m. to Salt Creek Beach found two unresponsive adults on the beach, which is in walking distance of the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. No further details were released about the people found.
Authorities say a death investigation is underway, but the incident appears to be isolate and there is no threat to the public.
People were asked to avoid the area during the death investigation.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.