POMONA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer on Thursday evening.
According to their initial incident report, a Pomona Police officer was shot in the leg on Angela Street and Chanslor Street in Pomona after shots were exchanged between law enforcement and a suspect . He was transported to a nearby hospital, and is expected be okay.
Authorities took the suspect into custody just after 8 p.m., after he supposedly barricaded in a nearby apartment following the shooting.
Following his arrest, he was treated for injuries by LAFD, as he also appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the side.
However, there was no indication as to what the circumstances surrounding the incident were.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.