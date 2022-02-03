LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In honor of African American Heritage Month, the city of Los Angeles has released an online map which highlights the contributions of the Black community.
The interactive map released by the L.A. City Controller “showcases 15 local places, monuments and institutions that are culturally and historically significant to the development of the city’s African American community.”
Among them are the Theme Building at L.A. International Airport, the Tom Bradley Room at L.A. City Hall, the African American Firefighter Museum, the Watts Tower Arts Center, Obama Boulevard and Calvary Baptist Church of Pacoima.
To see the full map, click here.