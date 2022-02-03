ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) — A dog that was stuck in the Angeles National Forest overnight after falling down a cliff has been happily reunited with its owner.
Deputies at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Crescenta Valley Station got a call to help an injured hiker Tuesday afternoon in the area of Delta Flats, off of Big Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest. The hiker was injured when he and one of his dogs had fallen 200 feet down a cliff.READ MORE: 2 Officers Hurt During Pursuit Of Marijuana Dispensary Burglars In South LA
Montrose Search and Rescue was able to rescue the hiker, but lost sight of the second dog, Onyx, as night fell.
On Wednesday morning, a sheriff’s helicopter was able to confirm Onyx was still in the area where he was last seen, prompting a large rescue response involving sheriff’s personnel and search and rescue teams from Montrose, Santa Clarita Valley, and Sierra Madre. The rescue operation set up a lowering system, and sent rescuers over the side to secure Onyx, who was then lowered to the bottom of the cliff where was able to reunite with his family.
VOLUME UP ON THIS HAPPY REUNION! This German Shepard was stuck overnight halfway down a 200' cliff.
— Mike Leum (@Resqman) February 2, 2022
Video of the happy reunion showed Onyx greeting his owners ecstatically with lots of sloppy kisses and happy dog singing.