AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) – Boeing announced Thursday that it’s donating $1 million to help build the wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway at Liberty Canyon in Agoura Hills.
The overpass is designed to help wildlife get to the other side without putting their lives in danger. Several mountain lions over the years have been struck and killed while trying to cross the region’s freeways.
The wildlife crossing is the largest of its kind in the world. It will span over 210 feet, nearly an acre over 10 lanes of the freeway.
The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is named after a major financial contributor and is on track to break ground this spring.
In total, the crossing is expected to cost $87 million.