SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Police need help tracking down a pickup truck they believe to be involved in a series of convenience store robberies in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Since Monday, Jan. 24, authorities say they have investigated five convenience store robberies in the Santa Clarita Valley, and one in Agua Dulce. A distinctive pickup truck was spotted in the area of several of the robberies, investigators said, but it's not known if the occupants of the truck are witnesses or directly involved in the robberies.
Details about the robberies were not released.
A special bulletin from the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station was released Wednesday, asking for help tracking down the pickup truck. It was described only as a lifted white truck with an after-market roll bar.
Anyone with information about the truck can contact Detective Nisenoff at (661) 287-5601.