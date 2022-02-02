LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night.

Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games.

Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run to regain the lead. It would go up five midway through the quarter but a 3-pointer from Norman Powell tied it at 89 with 2:44 remaining.

The Lakers though would seize control with six straight points by Davis as they held a 95-89 advantage with 52 seconds left.

Anthony was the Lakers’ offensive catalyst during the first half when he had 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Powell led the Trail Blazers with 30 points and tied a season high with five 3-pointers. Anfernee Simons added 19 points while Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Portland has dropped three straight and five of its last six.

A three-point play from Dwight Howard gave the Lakers a 34-21 advantage less than three minutes into the second quarter before the Blazers rallied back with a 17-5 run over a four-minute span. Powell had 12 points in the quarter, including a running layup that tied it at 48 with 2:16 remaining.

The Blazers trailed 54-53 at halftime and didn’t take their first lead until CJ McCollum’s 3-pointer early in the third quarter. Portland extended its lead to 71-65 with 3:44 remaining on a layup by Simmons before the Lakers got within 75-72 at the end of the quarter.