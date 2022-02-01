PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) – The debate over the mask mandate continued to rage Tuesday after more images of Governor Gavin Newsom without a mask popped up from the NFC Championship game between the Rams and the 49ers.

Everyone at the game was supposed to be wearing a mask unless they were eating or drinking.

“I hate them with a passion,” Miranda, from Canoga Park, said about wearing masks. “But I have a boyfriend on dialysis. So, we have to wear them going in there. So, something we have to get used to, I guess.”

Multiple celebrities were also shown on camera not wearing a face covering. All of this coming after photos of Newsom posing with Magic Johnson not wearing masks at SoFi Stadium.

“Magic was kind enough, generous enough to ask for a photograph. In my left hand is the mask and I took the photo. The rest of the time, I wore it,” Newsom has said.

With so many people ignoring the mask mandate at Sunday’s game, CBSLA asked the health department whether ending the mandate was being considered. The department’s response was it’s not ending now, while COVID transmissions remain high.

On Tuesday, a small group of activists lashed out against the mandate in front of SoFi Stadium.

Even as debate about the mask mandate continues, the fact remains that masks are an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a consensus of top medical experts across the country.

There are a number of protective safety measures taken at these games. Attendees have to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The Super Bowl will have even more intense precautions.

Governor Newsom’s office has yet to respond to requests for comments on the latest photo.