TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Five people face burglary charges after police say they were caught stealing boxes of generators from a train car in Torrance.
A caller reported to police they saw several suspects breaking into a train car on the railroad tracks in the area of 190th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard on Sunday at about 11:30 p.m. and carrying several boxes away.
When officers arrived, they immediately detained one person. After a search of the train cars on the tracks, four more people were detained, according to Torrance police.
The investigation at the scene found that a number of train cars had their locks cut and forced open, and several were missing property. Near where the four suspects were detained, officers recovered small generators that were still in their boxes – the same boxes that had been reported stolen from the train cars.
All five suspects, whose names were not released, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.